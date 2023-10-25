Top 10 world news: Uproar over UN chief's comments over Israel-Hamas war, thaw in India-Canada ties, and more

The raging war between the state of Israel and Gaza-based Hamas militant group entered its 19th day and the flashpoint was a comment by UN chief Antonio Gueterres which stated that the "attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum". Amid clarifications and counter-clarifications, Israel told Google to stop live traffic services in Gaza, in yet another sign of a looming ground offensive in the blockaded region.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Wednesday (Oct 25) expressed “shock” over the gross “misinterpretation” of his remarks made in the Security Council, which Israel perceived as justifying Hamas’ October 7 terrorist attack.



Israel-Hamas war: Ground invasion looming? Israel asks Google to disable live traffic maps in Gaza



The live traffic conditions in Israel and Gaza Strip have been disabled by the Alphabet-owned Google, reportedly at the request of Israeli military. The development occurs ahead of a much-anticipated potential Israeli ground offensive into Gaza for a purported goal to "dismantle Hamas", the Gaza-based ground that launched a deadly wave of attacks on Israeli civilians on October 7 and left over 1,400 Israelis, mostly civilians dead.



Chinese Shin Yan 6—which India claims it to be a spy vessel—arrived at the Port of Colombo on Wednesday (Oct 25). A spokesperson from the Sri Lanka foreign ministry told AFP news agency that the vessel had been authorised to dock in the city, where a Chinese state-owned company operates a deep-sea container terminal.



India has decided to resume its visa services to Canadians, weeks after temporarily closing down the services in the wake of tensions between both countries over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

NASA is gearing up for humanity's deepest-ever peek into the heart of our Milky Way Galaxy. For this, it will make use of its Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, which will monitor the vast expanse of space for "tell-tale flickers" for secrets that may change our understanding of the world "out there".



India’s two major cities, Delhi and Mumbai are experiencing their worst pollution in years for the month of October. As per several reports, Mumbai is reeling under air pollution levels worse than that of Delhi’s.

The Orlando Police shared a handwritten note on X. The post said, "The suspect armed with this note detailing a long list of specific demands." According to the post, the Orlando Police officers responded to a CBS in the 4300 block of Curry Ford Road for a commercial robbery.

The US-China chip wars continue to intensify as Washington directed one of the world's top chipmakers, the Santa Clara, California-headquartered Nvidia, to enforce new curbs on the export of its high-end Artificial Intelligence chips to China. The US restrictions to certain chip exports, to countries such as China, Iran and Russia, were previously scheduled to be enforced from 16 November but the deadline now effectively has been advanced.



World Cup 2023: Australia thrash Netherlands on record-breaking day, win by 309 runs after Maxwell blitzkrieg

Records were broken left, right, and center at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday (Oct 25) as Australia registered the biggest win in ODI World Cup history. After Glenn Maxwell’s record-breaking 40-ball hundred, Australia bowled out Netherlands on 90 runs to win by 309 runs. Australia now have three wins from five matches and look solid for a place in the semifinals before taking on arch-rivals New Zealand on Saturday.