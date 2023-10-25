World Cup 2023: Australia thrash Netherlands by 309 runs on record-breaking day after Maxwell blitzkrieg

Records were broken left, right, and center at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday (Oct 25) as Australia registered the biggest win in ODI World Cup history. After Glenn Maxwell’s record-breaking 40-ball hundred, Australia bowled out Netherlands for 90 runs to win by 309 runs. Australia now have three wins from five matches and look solid for a place in the semifinals before taking on arch-rivals New Zealand on Saturday. Australia register the largest victory by runs in the history of the @cricketworldcup 🙌#AUSvNED | #CWC23 | 📝: https://t.co/0yVJkpO6XJ pic.twitter.com/aV6jXH68Qk — ICC (@ICC) October 25, 2023 × Australia on show in Delhi

With two consecutive wins, Australia were in full mode ahead of the clash and wreaked havoc as David Warner (104) and Steven Smith laid the foundation. Later Maxwell joined the party as he smashed the fastest hundred in the tournament in just 40 balls. His performance coupled with Marnus Labuschagne’s (62) knocks helped the Aussies score a massive 399 runs before they pounded misery on the opposition.

Chasing 400, the Netherlands were bowled out for just 90 after they surrendered against a resolute attack led by Adam Zampa and Co. The spinner scalped four while every other bowler got at least one wicket including Mitchell Starc, skipper Pat Cummins, and others.

Biggest wins in ODIs (by runs):

317 - IND vs SL, Trivandrum 2023

309 - AUS vs NED, Delhi, today*

304 - ZIM vs UAE, Harare, 2023

290 - NZ vs IRE, Aberdeen 2008

275 - AUS vs AFG, Perth 2015 (WC)

Earlier, Maxwell was on show as he smashed 106 off 44 to put Australia in the ascendency, his knock included 8 sixes and 9 fours and struck at a strike rate of 240. Logan van Beek’s 74/4 would prove to be just a consolation in front of the Aussies bowling attack. This is also the fastest hundred by an Australian in the ODI format while he also ranks fourth in the list for the fastest ODI World Cup hundred, having amassed a 52-ball ton in 2015.