Explained: How Martin Scorsese makes movies

Martin Scorsese, one of the most influential and prolific directors in the history of cinema and easily the greatest living filmmaker, has a distinctive approach to making movies that sets him apart from many of his contemporaries. His films are known for their storytelling prowess, meticulous attention to detail, and unique visual style. As his latest Killers of the Flower Moon hits theatres, let's explore the key elements of his filmmaking process, which has made him an iconic figure in the world of cinema.

Vision and passion

Every Scorsese film begins with a strong and personal vision. He is known for his passion for storytelling and cinema, and this enthusiasm is the driving force behind each of his projects. Scorsese often selects projects that resonate with him on a deep, emotional level. Whether it's exploring the complexities of crime, religion, or personal struggles, his films are often a reflection of his own interests and experiences.

Extensive research

Before shooting begins, Scorsese and his team engage in extensive research. This research phase is particularly important for his more historically grounded films. He immerses himself in the subject matter, gathering information on everything from the historical context to the characters and events he intends to depict. This thorough understanding allows him to make his films feel authentic and grounded in reality.

Collaborative approach

One of the cornerstones of Scorsese's filmmaking process is his collaborative approach. He works closely with a dedicated team that shares his passion and vision. Thelma Schoonmaker, his long-time editor, plays a pivotal role in shaping the structure and pacing of his films. Their partnership is a testament to the power of collaboration in filmmaking. Schoonmaker's expertise in editing complements Scorsese's directorial style, ensuring that the final cut is finely tuned and seamlessly conveys the story's emotional nuances. Then there is Robert De Niro, who has worked with him since 1973's Mean Streets. Killers of the Flower Moon will be their 10th project together.

Screenplay development

The script is the foundation of any Scorsese film. He works closely with screenwriters to develop a strong, character-driven narrative. His films often focus on complex characters dealing with moral dilemmas and personal conflicts. He values sharp and authentic dialogue, which is crucial in bringing out the depth of the characters and advancing the story. Scorsese's dedication to a well-crafted screenplay is evident in the powerful dialogue exchanges that his films are known for.

Visual style

Scorsese has a distinctive visual style that has evolved over the years. He frequently employs techniques such as long tracking shots, freeze frames, and slow motion to add a unique and dynamic visual flair to his films. His use of color and lighting is meticulous, and he often works with skilled cinematographers to achieve the desired mood and atmosphere in each scene.

Music and sound

Music plays a crucial role in Scorsese's films. He has an exceptional knack for selecting music that complements the narrative and enhances the emotional impact of a scene. From rock 'n' roll in Goodfellas to classical pieces in The Age of Innocence, his film soundtracks are carefully curated to provide an emotional depth that resonates with the audience.

Editing and pacing

Scorsese is a master of editing and pacing. He often collaborates with long-time editor Thelma Schoonmaker to shape the structure of his films. Their partnership is renowned for creating a rhythm and momentum that keeps the audience engaged. The use of jump cuts, quick edits, and montage sequences is a signature element of Scorsese's storytelling style.

Themes and motifs

Certain themes and motifs are recurrent in Scorsese's work. For instance, the exploration of guilt, redemption, and the blurred lines between good and evil is a central theme in many of his films. He often delves into the darker aspects of human nature and society, creating a complex and morally ambiguous atmosphere.

Attention to detail

Scorsese's films are known for their attention to detail. Whether it's the historical accuracy of a period piece or the precise portrayal of a specific subculture, he goes to great lengths to ensure authenticity. This meticulous approach extends to set design, costume, and the portrayal of real locations. It's this dedication to detail that brings his worlds to life.

Directing actors

Scorsese is known for getting the best performances out of his actors. His collaborative approach allows for open communication and trust between him and his cast. He encourages improvisation and experimentation, which can lead to authentic and emotionally charged performances. This emphasis on character development and actor direction is a cornerstone of his filmmaking.

Post-production and final touches

Scorsese is closely involved in the post-production process of his films. He works alongside his editor and sound designer to fine-tune the movie, ensuring that every scene and every piece of dialogue contributes to the overall impact. His commitment to perfection often results in films that are exceptionally polished and compelling.

Film preservation and advocacy

In addition to his role as a filmmaker, Martin Scorsese is a prominent advocate for film preservation. He's passionate about preserving classic films and has been instrumental in restoring and preserving a wide range of cinema classics. This commitment to the art of film is evident in his own work, as he often pays homage to cinema history through references and visual cues in his films.

What is Killer of the Flower Moon all about?

During the early 20th century, the Osage Nation, a Native American tribe living on an Oklahoma reservation, experienced a harrowing period filled with fear and violence. This turbulent era, known as the Osage Indian murders, serves as the backdrop for Killers of the Flower Moon.