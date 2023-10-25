‘Need to set the record straight’: UN chief clarifies his Hamas remarks that riled Israel

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Wednesday (Oct 25) expressed “shock” over the gross “misinterpretation” of his remarks made in the Security Council, after Israel perceived them to be justifying Hamas terrorist’s October 7 attack.

Israel was peeved with the UN secretary-general on Tuesday for saying that the deadly Hamas attack on southern Israel “did not happen in a vacuum”.

Israeli ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan accused him of "justifying terrorism" and demanded his immediate resignation.

Briefing the reporters on Wednesday, Guterres, without mentioning Israel, said, “I am shocked by misinterpretations by some of my statement yesterday in the Security Council – as if it was justifying acts of terror by Hamas. This is false. It was the opposite.”

“In the beginning of my intervention yesterday, I clearly stated – and I quote: ‘I have condemned unequivocally the horrifying and unprecedented 7 October acts of terror by Hamas in Israel’.”

He clarified that his remarks in no way justified the assault by Hamas.

“Nothing can justify the deliberate killing, injuring and kidnapping of civilians – or the launching of rockets against civilian targets.”

“I spoke of the grievances of the Palestinian people. In doing so, I clearly stated, and I quote: ‘But the grievances of the Palestinian people cannot justify the appalling attacks by Hamas’.”

He said that he was clarifying his earlier remarks in order to “set the record straight”.

“I believe it’s necessary to set the record straight – especially out of respect for the victims and their families.”

What did Guterres say that irked Israel?

On Tuesday, while addressing the Security Council in New York, the UN chief said that it was "important to "recognize the attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum" as the Palestinians have been "subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation."

He further said that Israel’s bombardment and blockade of the Gaza Strip was the “collective punishment of the Palestinian people” and “clear violations of international humanitarian law”, infuriating not only Israel but also some Republican members.

Israel vows to punish UN with its visa policy

The remarks created furore in Israel, with Foreign Minister Eli Cohen cancelling a meeting with Guterres and Israel’s envoy to UN Gilad Erdan demanded his resignation, saying that the UN chief has "expressed an understanding for terrorism and murder."

Erdan even went a step further by threatening to refuse visas to the UN representatives.