Israeli envoy demands resignation of UN Chief over his ‘Hamas attacks not in a vacuum remark’

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, on Tuesday (Oct 24), demanded UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's immediate resignation after he alleged violations of international law in Gaza.

Taking to his official X handle, Erdan wrote, "The UN Secretary-General, who shows understanding for the campaign of mass murder of children, women, and the elderly, is not fit to lead the UN."

"I call on him to resign immediately. There is no justification or point in talking to those who show compassion for the most terrible atrocities committed against the citizens of Israel and the Jewish people. There are simply no words," he added. The @UN Secretary-General, who shows understanding for the campaign of mass murder of children, women, and the elderly, is not fit to lead the UN.



I call on him to resign immediately.



There is no justification or point in talking to those who show compassion for the most… — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) October 24, 2023 × Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen also recounted graphic accounts of civilian lives lost, on Oct 7, which is dubbed one of the deadliest single attacks in the country's history.

"Mr Secretary-General, in what world do you live?" Cohen said.

Pointing out that Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005, Cohen said, "We gave the Palestinians Gaza till the last millimetre. There is no dispute in regards to the land of Gaza."

Guterres alleges violations of humanitarian law in Gaza

Guterres, on Tuesday (Oct 24), raised concerns over violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire as the Israeli counter-offensive continues in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Opening the session, Guterres said there was no excuse for the "appalling" violence by Hamas militants on Oct 7 but also cautioned against "collective punishment" of the Palestinians.

"I am deeply concerned about the clear violations of international humanitarian law that we are witnessing in Gaza. Let me be clear: No party to an armed conflict is above international humanitarian law," Guterres told a Security Council session, without naming Israel.

He said that the Palestinians had been "subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation," telling the Security Council: "It is important to also recognize the attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum."

