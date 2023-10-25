ugc_banner

Israel stops UN staff visas after Antonio Guterres is branded 'terror apologist' for his Hamas remarks

Tel AvivEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Oct 25, 2023, 11:24 PM IST

An Israeli flag is seen near the Dome of the Rock, located in Jerusalem's Old City on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount alongside file image of UN Secretary-General Antonio Gueterres Photograph:(Reuters)

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan described Guterres' remarks as "shocking" and demanded that the secretary general must resign.

Israel has effectively stopped issuing visas to the officials of United Nations starting Wednesday (Oct 25), a day after the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres indicated that Hamas' assault on Israeli civilians on October 7 was prompted by Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, which Guterres earlier on October 25 said was 'misreported'.

"The attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum. Palestinians have been subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation. But their grievances cannot justify the appalling attacks by Hamas. Those attacks cannot justify the collective punishment of the Palestinians," Guterres had said.

Later on October 25, Guterres clarified that his remarks were misrepresented.

Also watch | Israel-Hamas war: UN Chief, Antonio Guterres remarks sparks row

"I am shocked by misrepresentations by some of my statement yesterday in the Security Council -- as if I was justifying acts of terror by Hamas," Guterres told reporters.

Uproar grows in Israel for Guterres to issue apology

Israeli officials have been railing against the UN chief and demands have erupted from inside Israel for an apology from the UN chief. The chairperson of Yad Vashem Holocaust museum in Jerusalem said that Guterres "failed the test" of the "Never again" call to prevent any event towards the extermination of Jewish population after the events of second world war. 

Guterres’s comments drew widespread outrage in Israel.

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan described them as "shocking" and demanded that the secretary general resign.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen reportedly cancelled a meeting with Guterres, and Minister Benny Gantz labeled the UN chief a "terror apologist."

The strongly worded reactions continued on Wednesday morning.

Israel's foreign ministry wrote on X, that Guterres’s remarks "provoke anger and astonishment and tarnish both him and the organization he heads," and reflect "a biased and distorted attitude towards Israel on the part of the UN and especially on the part of the Secretary-General himself."

"The UN Secretary-General must retract his words, engage in deep personal soul-searching and apologize for his statement, which distressed millions of Israelis who are still experiencing the consequences of the murderous terrorist attack of October 7," the ministry added.

Israel's new visa policy towards UN officials

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan, in an interview with Army Radio, vowed to teach the UN a lesson with a punishing visa policy.

"Due to his remarks, we will refuse to issue visas to UN representatives," Erdan said. "We have already refused a visa for Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths. The time has come to teach them a lesson."

Topics