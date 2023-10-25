Delhi and Mumbai witnessing their worst pollution in years for month of Oct

India’s two major cities, Delhi and Mumbai are experiencing their worst pollution in years for the month of October. As per several reports, Mumbai is reeling under air pollution levels worse than that of Delhi’s.

While Delhi reported its “very poor” level of air quality index (AQI) at 302, Mumbai reported air quality in the “moderate” category with an AQI of 132.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered “good", 51-100 “satisfactory", 101-200 “moderate", 201-300 “poor", 301-400 “very poor", and 401-500 “severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the “severe plus" category.

Pollution in Mumbai

As per the Systems of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Mumbai’s air quality was at moderate levels reported at 132 AQI on Oct 21. But on Sunday, several regions of the city recorded AQI above 200, which is the “poor” category.

The city also saw its particulate matter (PM) at a four-year high for October, as well as temperature.

The weather department has said that such conditions will continue for a few days, at a time when the city is bracing itself for Cyclone Tej which is brewing in the Arabian Sea and has now intensified into a cyclonic storm.

Pollution in Delhi

On Oct 21, Delhi’s average quality was reported at 248 and was forecast to fall into the “very poor” category (301-400) on October 23 and 24 due to unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions. As per the predictions, the city’s AQI deteriorated on Sunday evening and stood at 306 on Monday.

In NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) sub-committee invoked a ban on the use of coal and wood-fired stoves. Traffic police will also ensure that there are no traffic jams to curb air pollution.

Reasons for severe pollution in two cities

One of the main reasons for severe pollution in the national capital is stubble burning which is causing an influx of emissions. Also, due to scant rainfall in October and slow wind speed, the air quality has further worsened, stated IMD.

When it comes to Mumbai, the primary cause of pollution is believed to be the dust arising from construction sites. Other causes are climate change, road dust and its displacement, open burning of solid waste and garbage, and industries that include those using Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) plants and casting yard plants.

(With inputs from agencies)

