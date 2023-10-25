Man threatens Florida pharmacy, demands all Viagra bottles and other drugs to be handed over

Orlando Police arrested a man for attempting an armed robbery at a drugstore.

The 23-year-old Thomas Mues walked into a CVS drugstore in Orlando, Florida, and handed a handwritten note to the employees saying he would shoot someone unless they gave him all the oxycodone, hydrocodone, Xanax, Adderall, liquid codeine and Viagra bottles, NBS News reported.

The Orlando Police shared a handwritten note on X. The post said, "The suspect armed with this note detailing a long list of specific demands." According to the post, the Orlando Police officers responded to a CBS in the 4300 block of Curry Ford Road for a commercial robbery. They arrested the man on October 20 at 6 pm local time. The cops apprehended him with dozens of bottles of pills.

He wrote in the handwritten note, "THIS IS A ARMED ROBBERY!!!"

"Please cooperate. I don't want to hurt you. You are not to alarm anybody, or I will shoot the closest person to me! Please follow these directions, or I will shoot the closest person to me," the note said.

In the note, he asked the drugstore to bag these items:

Oxycodone: 5mg, 7.5mg, 15mg, 20 mg, 30 mg (all bottles)

Hydrocodone: 5mg, 7.5mg, 10mg (all bottles)

Xanax: 2mg, 1mg (all bottles)

Adderall: 20mg, 30mg, 75 mg (all bottles)

Liquid Codeine/Prometh (all bottles)

Viagra: 100mg (all bottles)

At the end of the note, he wrote, "When finished, place note in the bag and lay down or I will shoot."

In another post on X, the Orlando Police said, "Pharmacy employees say the suspect handed them a note indicating he had a gun & would shoot them if he was not provided the pills listed. OPD TAC officers arrived on the scene as the suspect, Thomas Mues (DOB 2/22/00), was walking out of the store."

The man will face several robbery, trafficking, and possession charges, the police said. He travelled from Jacksonville to Orlando for the theft. He has also confessed to a similar robbery in Central Florida.

Orlando Police applauded OPD's TAC officers and criminal investigations division.