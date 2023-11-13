Top 10 news: Rishi Sunak's shocking move amidst Cabinet reshuffle, Israel-Hamas war developments and more

UK politics took an interesting turn when British PM Rishi Sunak brought back former prime minister David Cameron as the foreign secretary and fired Suella Braverman after she criticised the London police for being "too" lenient on the pro-Palestine marches that happened in the capital amidst Cabinet reshuffle. In other news, Saudi Arabia and several other Arab nations reportedly blocked a move to cut diplomatic and economic ties with Israel during a joint summit of Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) convened in Riyadh.

The countries that rejected these demands were Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, Morocco, Mauritania, Djibouti, Jordan and Egypt, Channel 12 reported on Saturday (Nov 11).

With the country set to go to polls next year, Sunak removed Braverman in a bid to rejig his cabinet. There was a public outcry for the removal of the interior minister after her comments led to a massive outburst of anger on London streets ahead of Armistice Day (Nov 12).

Though no longer an elected politician, Cameron, after having stood down as an MP in 2016, will take a seat in the the upper house, House of Lords, to enable him to take up the post. He had to step down after he lost the Brexit referendum where he campaigned for "Remain" camp that advocated for the UK to remain in European Union.

As China and Pakistan kick off their largest ever Naval exercises — the Sea Guardian-3 exercises, reports indicate that there are several frontline Chinese warships docked at the Karachi harbour.

Israel’s air strikes on Gaza in retaliation to the Oct 7 Hamas attack have been wiping out generations of families. A Palestinian man, while talking to BBC, showed a photo with dozens of kids sitting at a table, out of which many have been killed in the strikes.

An agent of the US Secret Service opened fire at three persons attempting to break into a car outside President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi’s home in Washington. The incident happened on Sunday night just before midnight in the Georgetown neighbourhood of Washington, DC.

According to a report by the news agency AFP, witnesses reported overnight strikes just metres from the Al-Shifa hospital, which is the largest hospital in the Palestinian enclave. Speaking to AFP, Hamas' Deputy Health Minister Abu Rish said that hospitals in the north were out of service amid intense combat and fuel shortages.

The Public Prosecutor's Office in Portugal confused the name of sacked prime minister Antonio Costa with that of Economy Minister António Costa Silva in the transcript of the wiretaps of "Operation Influencer."

Former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga has taken a dig at Jay Shah, saying the BCCI secretary is responsible for running and ruining Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). The comment by the1996 World Cup-winning captain comes days after the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended SLC for excessive political interference.