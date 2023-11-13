World Cup 2023: Former captain Arjuna Ranatunga claims Jay Shah is running Sri Lanka Cricket

Former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga has taken a dig at Jay Shah, saying the BCCI secretary is responsible for running and ruining Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). The comments by the1996 World Cup-winning captain comes days after the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended SLC for excessive political interference.

“Because of the connection between SLC officials and Jay Shah they (the BCCI) are under the impression that they can trample and control SLC,” Ranatunga was quoted as saying by Daily Mirror.

“Jay Shah is running Sri Lanka Cricket. SLC is being ruined because of pressure from Jay Shah. One man in India is ruining Sri Lankan cricket. He is only powerful because of his father, who is India’s home minister," said Ranatunga referring to Amit Shah, a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.

Ranatunga is a key figure in the middle of a power tussle within the SLC. Earlier this month, Sri lanka's sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe sacked SLC board and installed an interim committee headed by Arjuna Ranatunga.

Ranasinghe cited widespread corruption charges as the main reason for the suspension of the entire board. However, the decision was quashed by Sri Lanka's Court of Appeal, which also restored the officials pending further inquiry, after SLC President Shammi Silva went to the judiciary body.

Consequently, ICC suspended SLC for failing to 'manage its affairs autonomously' during a crisis call last week.

"The ICC Board met today and determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka," the ICC said in a statement.

Since then, Ranasinghe has denied any political interference behind his move, adding that the ICC move had been made without any consultation.

"This is not the way. When ICC or any other body apply a ban they have a long procedure...but this was a surprise, and it is not ethical," Ranasinghe told reporters.

"How can they condemn our country like this?" he added.

Following Sri Lanka's dismal performance at the ODI World Cup in India where the team failed to qualify for the knockouts as well as the Champions Trophy, the ongoing political turmoil is expected to further stagnate the development of cricket in the island nation.