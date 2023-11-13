US Secret Service agent guarding Joe Biden’s granddaughter opens fire during car break-in

An agent of the US Secret Service opened fire at three persons attempting to break into a car outside President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi’s home in Washington.

The incident happened on Sunday night just before midnight in the Georgetown neighbourhood of Washington, DC.

When the individuals attempted to break into a parked and unoccupied government vehicle, the federal official protecting 29-year-old Naomi responded.

“On Nov. 12 around 11:58 p.m. in the Georgetown neighbourhood of Washington, DC, Secret Service agents encountered possibly three individuals breaking a window on a parked and unoccupied government vehicle,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

The statement further said that no one got injured, and the matter is being jointly investigated by the DC Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service.

“During this encounter, a federal agent discharged a service weapon and it is believed no one was struck. The offenders immediately fled the scene in a red vehicle and a regional lookout was issued to supporting units. There was no threat to any protectees and the incident is being investigated by the DC Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service.”

It was unclear if Naomi Biden was in the vicinity when the incident occurred, however, she was reportedly made aware of the incident afterwards.

Rise in car thefts

There has been an exponential rise in car thefts and carjackings this year.

According to AP news agency, police have reported more than 750 carjackings this year and more than 6,000 reports of stolen vehicles in the district.

Last month, US Representative of Texas's 28th congressional district Henry Cuellar was carjacked near the Capitol by three armed assailants, who stole his car but didn’t physically harm him.

Naomi is the daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle. She works as a lawyer at the firm of Arnold & Porter. She married Peter Neal in a ceremony at the White House in November 2022.