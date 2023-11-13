UK Interior Minister Suella Braverman fired amid 'hate march' row, Cleverly takes up Home Office charge

UK Interior Minister Suella Braverman was fired from her position on Monday (Nov 13) amid a row over her 'hate march' comment for the pro-Palestine rally, media reports said adding UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has now been appointed in her place.

With the country set to go for general polls next year, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak removed Braverman in a bid to rejig his cabinet. There was a public outcry for the removal of the interior minister after her comments led to a massive outburst of anger on London streets ahead of Armistice Day (Nov 12).

Meanwhile, UK's junior health minister Neil O'Brien said that he is resigning from his post citing his commitments for his constituency work. He also laid out personal aspirations of devoting more time to his children.

"It’s been a privilege to serve at DHSC. Great ministerial team & spads and some fab officials. But with so much going on locally I want to focus 100 percent on constituency work so have asked to go to back benches. I’m also keen to see more of our two small children," he said.