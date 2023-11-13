US: Child killed, four injured after shooting at Texas flea market

At least two children and three others were injured after a shooting incident at a flea market in the US state of Texas, on Sunday (Nov 12) evening. One of the injured children later succumbed to their injuries, said the police.

The incident took place in Pearland which is around 24 kilometres (15 miles) south of Houston, Texas. The local police, in a post on X, said that they were responding to a call of shots fired at Cole’s Flea Market at 5:34 pm (local time).

Pearland Police Department spokesperson Chad Rogers told reporters that three adults and two children were found injured. Subsequently, the victims were taken to the nearby hospital where one of the juvenile victims later died from their injuries.

The shooting happened after an argument between two people who did not know each other, said Rogers, adding that the two people exchanged gunfire inside the market.

According to the police, one suspect was still at large but did not give any details about the second shooter. There was also no other information about the victims’ conditions or ages.

"We're working to identify who is responsible for this," said Rogers, calling the incident an "extremely tragic act." In the meantime, the police have asked residents to avoid the area as investigators were still at the scene Sunday night.

"This started because there was a disturbance between two individuals at the flea market that resulted in gunfire," said the spokesperson, noting the information was preliminary. He added, "It does not appear to be any kind of targeted attack on the flea market."

Shooting incident in Austin

The shooting in Pearland came a day after a Texas police officer was killed early Saturday (Nov 11) following an incident which left the shooter dead and a second officer wounded, said the local officials.

Interim Police Chief Robin Henderson said that officers were called to the home shortly before 3:00 am (local time) by a woman screaming that she was being stabbed.

One person escaped the house before the officers arrived and the man inside the house was armed with a knife. Subsequently, when the police tried to enter the house, they were met with gunfire and two officers and the suspect were struck.

The suspect was killed at the scene and the two officers were taken to a hospital, where one died and the second was in stable condition, said the police chief. He added, “Two apparent victims of the suspect were located inside of the residence with fatal injuries.”