At least one killed, 20 shot after mass shooting in US amid Juneteenth celebration

At least 20 people were shot and one fatally reported the local media citing the officials as police are in the midst of investigating an overnight shooting in the US state of Illinois southwest suburban Willowbrook, on Sunday (June 18). Witnesses have said over 200 teens and young adults were gathered for a Juneteenth celebration when over two dozen shots were fired into the crowd.



As of Sunday morning, at least 20 people had been shot, one fatally, said the DuPage County Sheriff's Office official. As per reports, victims were taken to the nearby hospitals in DuPage, Cook and Will counties.

Fire officials had earlier said that there are five gunshot victims and at least 10 people have been shot and injured out of which two of them are in critical condition. According to Battalion Chief Joe Ostrander with the Tri-State Fire Protection District the shooting took place at around 12:30 am (local time), reported the local media.

The condition of the victims was not immediately known. "It was supposed to be like a Juneteenth celebration; we just started hearing shooting, so we dropped down until they stopped. They just kept going," witness Markeshia Avery told ABC7Chicago, adding that after that "we literally scattered away".

This is a developing story...More to follow.





