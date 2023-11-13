Salman Khan reacts to fans bursting firecrackers inside cinema hall during Tiger 3 screening

Salman Khan has reacted to a viral video where his fans were bursting firecrackers inside a cinema hall during the screening of Tiger 3.

A video of Salman Khan's fans bursting firecrackers inside Mohan Cinema in Malegoan went viral on social media. The clip shows people bursting crackers in a cinema hall amid the screening of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 to celebrate the actor's entry. The incident occurred on Diwali night, and the police have registered an FIR under sections 112 and 117 of Maharashtra Police Act, ANI reported.

The actor reacted to the firecracker incident and posted on X, "I'm hearing about fireworks inside theatres during Tiger3." Calling bursting firecrackers in a cinema hall "dangerous," he said, "Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe."

According to the Malegaon Chhavani Police, people ignited many firecrackers, including rockets, inside a theatre, posing a risk to the other viewers sitting in the cinema hall during the incident, which occurred at 10:15 pm IST. The video also showed that people inside the cinema hall started running and panicking after a few fans burst firecrackers on Salman Khan's entry.

However, this is not the first time Salman Khan fans have burst firecrackers inside a cinema hall. Salman Khan often releases his movies on Diwali. In 2021, fans burst firecrackers inside a cinema hall during Antim: The Final Truth's screening.

The incident caught Salman's attention. He took to social media, condemning the incident and urging fans not to repeat it.

He said, "Request all my fans not to take firecrackers inside the auditorium as it could be a huge fire hazard, thereby endangering your lives and others. I request theatre owners not to allow firecrackers inside the cinema, and security should stop them from doing so at the entry point. Enjoy the film by all means. But please avoid this is my request to all my fans. Thank you."

Not only during Salman Khan's movie, but another incident occurred last month during a Shah Rukh Khan movie. On October 7, a group of fans burst firecrackers to celebrate the entry of Shah Rukh Khan in a Malegaon cinema.

(With inputs from agencies)