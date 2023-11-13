Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee's Gyeongseong Creature to release on Netflix

Gyeongseong Creature is set to make its landing on Netflix with stars Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee in leading roles in what is billed as a highly anticipated apocalyptic drama. The show will be released in two parts on Netflix.

Park Seo Joon made his theatrical debut as a superhero with Marvels on November 10. Despite having little screen time, the South Korean actor has already become the talk of the town. His much-awaited drama Gyeongseong Creature is set to be very different from what we have seen in the genre. Also read: Park Seo-joon opens up about his limited role in The Marvels

When will Gyeongseong Creature release?

Gyeongseong Creature is set to make its debut on OTT platforms on December 22. The show will be available on Netflix in two instalments, with the initial part scheduled for release on December 22, 2023, and the second in the coming year on January 5, 2024.

The makers teased the release date with a preview of the show. The show is set against the backdrop of a colonial era in Seoul. The story dates back to 1945 and revolves around a terror-filled hospital, where Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee can be seen battling against horrific creatures. The teaser showcases gripping gunfights as they try to survive.

Gyeongseong Creature’s story takes place in Japan-occupied Korea in 1945. It is here that unknown entities attack humans.