Park Seo-joon opens up about his limited role in The Marvels

Korean actor Park Seo-joon, who was recently seen in The Marvels, has opened up about his limited screen time in the film. Seo-joon spoke to SBS star and said that even though his part is only a few minutes long, it is an important part of the narrative of The Marvels. Seo-joon plays Prince Yan from the planet Aladna where people speak musically. Several fans have expressed disappointment



Park Seo-joon on his role in The Marvels



Seo-joon said, "I think they checked my vocal range before making the songs I had to sing, so I wouldn't have trouble singing. During filming those scenes, I tried to focus more on capturing the character's emotions than on singing well."



Addressing his limited screen time in the film, Seo-joon said, "I think Aladna and Prince Yan are the place and the figure that is important for showing the growth of Carol Danvers. Some might think my part in the movie is too short, but I believe it plays a crucial part in the overall narrative of The Marvels."



This was Seo-joon's debut in the MCU. In The Marvels, Carol Danvers (Bree Larson) and her team pay an emergency visit to Aladna. An unusual past connection between Prince Yan and Carol is revealed. However, his screen time lasts about two to three minutes in the film's total runtime of 105 minutes.



About The Marvels



Helmed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels opened in theatres on November 10 in India. The Marvels also stars Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani and Samuel L Jackson and others.



WION's review of The Marvels



In his review of The Marvels, film critic Kshitij Mohan Rawat said that the film tries to hard to be comical. "The best part is actually at the very end, in the credits. And isn't that the perfect indication that a movie sucks? It gives us a teaser for what's coming next, and it is indeed intriguing. Nevertheless, this flicker of hope remains eclipsed by the overarching veil of mediocrity that envelops the majority of the film. The MCU needs a shake-up and a return to the cinematic grandeur that made it famous," wrote Rawat in his review.