Chinese warships dock in India's neighbourhood for naval exercises with Pakistan: Report

As China and Pakistan kick off their largest ever Naval exercises — the Sea Guardian-3 exercises, reports indicate that there are several frontline Chinese warships docked at the Karachi harbour.

An NDTV report citing high-resolution satellite images from Maxar technologies also tells of fleet support ships and a submarine at Pakistan's busiest seaport.

Chinese naval assets in Pakistan

The report states that among Chinese naval assets at the Karachi port is a Type 039 diesel-electric submarine, whose precise capability and information about how quiet it is, are 'closely held Naval secrets'.

Also, present is a Chinese Type 926 submarine tender, which can replenish submarines and assist underwater vessels in distress. This, as per the NDTV report, hints at the presence of Chinese submarines in the area.

Furthermore, the battle group consists of a Chinese Type 52D destroyer, two Type 54 frigates and a Type 903 Replenishment Oiler — a refuelling aircraft (AOR) that enables warships and submarines to sustain long-range operations.

Sea Guardian-3 exercises

These are weeklong drills in the Arabian Sea. On Saturday, the Chinese and Pakistani navies kicked off the exercise in the waters and airspace of the northern Arabian Sea at a naval base in Karachi.

The drills, as per Reuters, include anti-submarine operations and will last till November 17.

As per Anadolu Agency, "The exercise is a "reflection of strong bilateral military cooperation" between the Pakistan and China's navies, and will "foster greater bilateral cooperation."

China keeps an eye on India

The number of advanced Chinese battle group naval assets as per NDTV could be a "prelude" to a greater future Chinese presence in the region.

"It's not a question of if, but when China decides to deploy a carrier battle group in the Indian Ocean region," reports the publication quoting unnamed sources.

China, as per the South China Morning Post (SCMP) has acquired footholds around the Indian Ocean in recent years. This includes Chinese companies taking control of commercial ports in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and Beijing acquiring its first overseas military base in Djibouti in 2016.

This increased foothold, as per Swaran Singh, a political science professor at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, is likely to monitor India's army, navy and air force, including major missile testing sites.