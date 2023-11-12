India: UP Anti-terror squad detains four ISIS suspects, were planning ‘terror jihad’

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday (Nov 11) conducted raids on several locations and arrested four individuals suspected of having links to ISIS.

The four suspects have been identified as Raquib Imam Ansari (29), Naved Siddiqui (23), Mohammed Noman Gaffar (27) and Mohammed Nazim (33).

The raids were conducted based on the inputs from ISIS suspects earlier arrested by the ATS team. The ATS detained three of the four suspects from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh while one was detained from Sambhal.

According to a senior ATS official cited by Times of India, all four were associated with students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). Mobile phones and pen drives were seized from the accused, which allegedly had ATS-banned ISIS literature.

A press release by the ATS said, "The accused were allegedly linked to the banned terror outfit ISIS and working to overthrow the elected government through "violent terror jihad" and establish 'Sharia'. The accused were distributing ISIS-related literature for the purpose among like-minded people and associating them with the terror group."

The release added that these accused were allegedly planning to carry out “terror jihad” in the state through online platforms and were mentally and physically preparing for the same.

As of now, seven members of the ISIS module have been arrested from the state, in the month of Diwali, the biggest festival for Hindus.

Earlier on November 8, UP ATS had arrested a suspected terrorist under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) from Chhattisgarh's Durg district, the police said.

"UP ATS team had come here yesterday morning. For the arrest, they had asked for cooperation from us. They have arrested an accused. They have taken him on transit remand. It's a case of the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act)," Abhishek Jha, Additional Superintendent of Police, Durg said.

As per the Durg Police, Wajihuddin was an active member of ISIS and has been pursuing Ph.D. from AMU while staying in the SBI Colony in Durg.