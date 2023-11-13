Saudi Arabia, other Arab nations block proposal to cut all ties with Israel: Report

Saudi Arabia and several other Arab nations reportedly blocked a move to cut diplomatic and economic ties with Israel during a joint summit of Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) convened in Riyadh.

Among the demands were: Prevent the transfer of US military equipment to Israel from US bases in the region; to freeze all diplomatic and economic contacts with Israel; to threaten to use oil as a means of leverage; to bar flights to and from Israel through Arab states’ airspace; and to dispatch a joint delegation to the US, Europe, and Russia to push for a ceasefire.

The countries that rejected these demands were Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, Morocco, Mauritania, Djibouti, Jordan and Egypt, Channel 12 reported on Saturday (Nov 11).

Arab nations want to talk peace with Israel

According to the Reuters news agency, the proposal was moved by Algeria which sought a complete freeze in ties with Israel.

Other Arab nations felt that there was a need to keep the communication channels open with Israel and hence, shot down the move, Reuters reported citing two delegates who attended the summit

Earlier the OIC meet was scheduled to take place on November 11, and the Arab League Summit on Nov 12. But in the wake of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Saudi decided to host both meetings on the same day.

Iran wants Israeli military to be declared as 'terrorist organisation'

Among the notable presence at the summit was Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, making it the first visit by an Iranian head of state to Saudi Arabia, and comes nearly eight months after China brokered a truce between the two countries.

Raisi asked the gathering of Islamic countries to designate the Israeli military as a “terrorist organisation".

Whereas, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that an international peace conference should be called to find a lasting solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

“What we need in Gaza is not pauses for a couple of hours, rather we need a permanent ceasefire," Reuters quoted him as saying.