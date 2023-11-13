Former UK PM David Cameron appointed as foreign secretary

Former British prime minister David Cameron was appointed as the foreign secretary on Monday (Nov 13) amidst Cabinet reshuffle by Rishi Sunak.

Cameron now replaces James Cleverly, who was appointed the interior minister after the ouster of Suella Braverman following her controversial remarks where she accused the police of being lenient on pro-Palestine marches.

Though no longer an elected politician, Cameron, after having stood down as an MP in 2016, will take a seat in the House of Lords to enable him to take up the post.

Under the UK constitution, a minister does not have to be a member of either House of Parliament, but in recent years, such ministers have been appointed to the House of Lords in order for them to be accountable to the parliament.

Mr Cameron could be made a peer in order to fulfil the convention, with Sky News's royal commentator Alastair Bruce saying the move could be made with haste.