Top 10 news: Probe launched into collapsed Libya dams, Iranian forces briefly detain Amini's father & more

Libya's chief prosecutor has taken the initiative to investigate the recent collapse of two dams during catastrophic floods, focusing on whether improved maintenance practices could have prevented this disaster, media reports said. “I reassure citizens that whoever made mistakes or negligence, prosecutors will certainly take firm measures, file a criminal case against him, and send him to trial,” he reportedly said at a news conference. He disclosed that approximately $8 million had been allocated for dam maintenance. The allocation and spending of maintenance funds will also be investigated.

Mahsa Amini's father was briefly detained by security forces in Iran on Saturday (September 16) and was released after being warned against marking the anniversary of Amini's death, said a human rights group.

On the fourth consecutive day of the operation in the Gadole forests of the Kokernag area in Anantnag District, a top police source confirmed to WION that two dead bodies have been seen via drone footage by the security forces near the operation site. According to the J&K Police source, one body is of the killed terrorist and another body is of the Indian army soldier who was killed yesterday as his body has not been retrieved as of now due to the heavy firing from the terrorist side.

The United Kingdom defence ministry claimed on Saturday (September 16) that Russia will most likely be able to assemble a significant stockpile of air-launched cruise missiles to use them to strike Ukrainian infrastructure over the coming winter.

The Group of 77 developing countries (G77)+China recently concluded a two-day summit in Havana, Cuba, where they advocated for a new global order, media reports said. The group was established in 1964 and was initially aimed to promote the collective economic interests of the Global South and has now grown to include 134 member nations.

NASA's most powerful telescope the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) captured a young star's supersonic outflow, which gave a glimpse of how our Sun would have appeared thousands of years ago.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Saturday (September 16), accused the European Union of distancing itself from Turkey and further threatened to part ways with the EU.

After the collapse of the grain deal with Russia aimed at ensuring ships exporting via the Black Sea are safe, the first set of cargo ships sailed to war-battered Ukraine to load grain for African and Asian markets, confirmed a Kyiv official on Saturday (September 16).

The Formula One 2023 Championships has turned out to be a one-horse race as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen leads the standings with 374 points before he takes centre stage at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, September 17. The Dutchman has been breaking records left, right, and centre throughout the season as he targets an 11th straight win at the Singapore GP. With an unprecedented 145-point lead over second place Sergio Perez and eight races to go, it is a matter of time before he clinches his third consecutive Formula One Championship.