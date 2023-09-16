Iranian security forces briefly detain Mahsa Amini's father on her first death anniversary

Mahsa Amini's father was briefly detained by security forces in Iran on Saturday (September 16) and was released after being warned against marking the anniversary of Amini's death, said a human rights group.

"Security forces detained Amjad Amini today and returned him to his house after threatening him against marking his daughter's death anniversary," the Kurdistan Human Rights network said.

State-affiliated media reported arrests of several "counter-revolutionaries" and "terrorists" in different Iranian cities and stated that security forces had thwarted plots to create disruptions around illegal protests.

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died in the custody of the country's morality police on September 16, 2023, for allegedly violating the strict dress code for women in place since the 1979 revolution.

Her family contends she died from a head injury in police custody.

Earlier this week, Amjad Amini, Mahsa's father, had released a statement announcing plans to hold a commemoration for his daughter in their hometown of Saqez in western Iran.

One of Amini's uncles, Safa Aeli, was also detained in Saqez.

As per human rights groups, on Saturday (September 16), the first death anniversary of Amini, a massive security force presence was deployed in Iran's mostly Kurdish areas in anticipation of unrest.

According to news agency Reuters, footage on social media showed apparent protests in areas including Gohardasht, a neighbourhood of the city of Karaj west of the capital Tehran, and in the northeastern city of Mashhad.

Widespread strikes were reported in multiple cities in Iran's Kurdistan region.

However, IRNA said Amini's hometown of Saqez was "completely quiet" and that calls for strike in Kurdish areas had failed due to "people's vigilance and the presence of security and military forces".

It quoted an official in the Kurdistan province as saying: "A number of agents affiliated with counter-revolutionary groups who had planned to create chaos and prepare media fodder were arrested in the early hours of this morning."

Biden hails protesters

US President Joe Biden, on Friday (September 15), said that the United States would remain committed to supporting Iranians, a year after Mahsa Amini's death triggered massive demonstrations, as Washington revealed fresh sanctions against "egregious" rights abusers.

Biden released a statement saying, "Today—as we remember Mahsa’s tragic death—we reaffirm our commitment to the courageous people of Iran who are carrying on her mission. They are inspiring the world with their resilience and resolve. And together with our allies and partners, we stand with them."

"Iranians alone will determine the fate of their country, but, the United States remains committed to standing with them, including providing tools to support Iranians' ability to advocate for their own future," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

