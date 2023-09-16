Mahsa Al Amini's death, one year on: Top points

On the first anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death in police custody, Iranians both at home and abroad observed theoccasion. Activists expressed concerns about a renewed crackdown aimed at preventing a resurgence of the protests that had shaken major cities the previous year.

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, passed away shortly after her arrest by religious police, allegedly for violating the strict dress code for women in place since the 1979 revolution. Her family contends she died from a head injury, though Iranian authorities dispute this.

The outrage over her death led to weeks of groundbreaking protests, during which women openly defied the mandatory headscarves, challenging the Islamic republic's government under Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

However, these protests lost momentum over time due to a harsh crackdown that resulted in the deaths of 551 protesters, according to Iran Human Rights, and the arrest of over 22,000 individuals, according to Amnesty International. Iranian authorities claimed that dozens of security personnel were also killed in what they termed "riots" incited by foreign governments and hostile media.

Seven men were executed after being convicted in connection with the protests. Activists allege that authorities have intensified their crackdown ahead of the anniversary, pressuring the relatives of those killed in the protests to silence them.

Human Rights Watch reported that family members of at least 36 people killed or executed during the crackdown had faced interrogation, arrest, prosecution, or prison sentences in the past month.

"Iranian authorities are trying to stifle dissent to prevent the public commemoration of Mahsa Jina Amini's death in custody, which has become a symbol of the government's systematic oppression of women, injustice, and impunity," stated Tara Sepehri Far, HRW's senior Iran researcher.

The two journalists who had played a significant role in highlighting the Amini case, Niloufar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi, have been imprisoned for nearly a year. Another reporter, Nazila Maroufian, who interviewed Amini's father, Amjad, has faced repeated arrests.

Amjad Amini, Mahsa's father, announced plans to hold a commemoration for his daughter in their hometown of Saqez in western Iran. However, he was summoned by intelligence officials following the announcement. Although he was not arrested, one of Amini's uncles, Safa Aeli, was detained in Saqez.

Additional security forces were reportedly deployed to Saqez and other western Iranian towns that could potentially become flashpoints.

Despite some women still appearing in public without headscarves, particularly in affluent and traditionally liberal areas of northern Tehran, the conservative-dominated parliament is considering a draft law that would impose harsher penalties for non-compliance.

The UN fact-finding mission's chair, Sara Hossain, commented, "The Islamic republic is doubling down on repression and reprisals against its citizens and seeking to introduce new and more draconian laws that severely restrict further the rights of women and girls."

Under the slogan "Say her name!", Iranian emigrants were expected to hold commemorative rallies, including significant demonstrations in Paris and Toronto.

Amnesty International accused Iran's authorities of committing numerous crimes under international law to suppress any challenge to their power, and it lamented the lack of investigations into Mahsa Amini's death and the crackdown. Amnesty's Diana Eltahawy urged countries around the world to initiate criminal investigations into these serious crimes committed by Iranian authorities under universal jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE