After collapse of grain deal, first cargo ships sail to Ukraine to load grains
Story highlights
Russia withdrew itself from the United Nations-brokered grain deal in July which was intended to combat a global food crisis
After the collapse of the grain deal with Russia, the first set of cargo ships sailed to war-battered Ukraine to load grain, confirmed a Kyiv official on Saturday (September 16).
"The first civilian ships used the temporary corridor to enter Ukrainian ports," said Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, in a statement on Facebook.
Russia had quit the grain deal in July, one year after it was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, claiming that the export of its own food and fertiliser was facing obstacles and not enough Ukrainian grain was reaching the countries in need.
The Black Sea grain deal was finalised with the intention of combatting the global food crisis which had worsened after Ukraine was invaded by Russia in February 2022, as per the United States. Both Ukraine and Russia are leading grain exporters.
(With inputs from agencies)
