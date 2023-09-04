Vladimir Putin says Russia ready to discuss the grain deal

Russia was "open" to talks on resuming the Black Sea grain export deal, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday (September 4) just hours after Moscow launched strikes on one of Ukraine's key grain-exporting ports overnight.

In a televised comments alongside Erdogan, Putin said: "I know you intend to raise the issue of the grain deal. We are open to negotiations on this issue."

In July, Russia decided to scrap the deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, which allowed Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war, which started last year on February 24.

Moscow had said it would return to the deal "as soon as the West actually fulfils all the obligations to Russia" contained within it. Putin wants the West to fulfil a separate memorandum agreed with the US at the same time to facilitate Russian food and fertiliser exports.

While Russian exports of food and fertilizer are not subject to Western sanctions, but Moscow claims that the restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance have hindered shipments.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Thursday that he had sent Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov "a set of concrete proposals" aimed at reviving the deal. Reconnecting the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT global payments network is one of Moscow's top requests.

Russian attack on Ukrainian ports

Russia has also repeatedly pounded Ukrainian port infrastructure in what Kyiv says is an attempt to damage its exports and undermine global food security.

On Monday, a Russian drone attack damaged a grain export hub on the Danube River. The officials said that warehouses and agricultural equipment were destroyed.

A few hours after the attack, Putin met his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, amid hopes the two could restore the deal. Erdogan has promised that he would make a "significant" announcement on grain exports after the talks.

A report by the Russian state news agency TASS mentioned that the talks between Putin and Erdogan involved defence and foreign ministers in both countries, as well as other government officials. the talks focused on the topic of the resumption of the grain deal along with issues on the bilateral agenda.

(With inputs from agencies)

