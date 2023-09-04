Russia launches fresh attacks on Odesa port region, Ukraine fights back

The southern Odesa port region in Ukraine witnessed fresh flare-ups overnight after Russia launched its second attack in two nights in ports, damaging warehouses, production buildings and industrial enterprises.

Governor of Odesa Oleg Kiper on Monday (Sept 4) said that Moscow launched drone attacks on the city which lasted for more than three hours.

The Ukrainian Air Force retaliated and shot down 17 drones, Oleg Kiper wrote on Telegram, adding, "But, unfortunately, there are also hits. In several settlements of Izmail district, warehouses and production buildings, agricultural machinery and equipment of industrial enterprises were damaged."

Civilians told to remain indoors

Several fires also broke out in civilian residences due to falling debris, he said, but they had since been put out. There were no deaths or injuries.

Odesa is one of Ukraine’s two major grain-exporting ports on the Danube River in the south of the region.

The Ukrainian ports, which export around a quarter of the world’s grain demands, have been increasingly subjected to Russian attacks ever since President Vladimir Putin pulled out of the deal brokered by the UN and Turkey that had allowed Kyiv to export its grain via its Black Sea ports.

This is the second attack in two nights. A day earlier, Russia attacked the Danube port of Reni. The defence ministry in Moscow said the drones had struck fuel depots used by the Ukrainian military.

Russia destroys Ukrainian military boats

Meanwhile, Russia’s defence ministry has claimed it destroyed four US-made Ukrainian military boats carrying landing troops in the Black Sea.

In a Telegram post, the ministry claimed the Willard Marine Sea Force inflatable boats were heading towards Cape Tarkhankut on the Crimean peninsula.

Last week the ministry said it Russia had destroyed another four Ukrainian military boats carrying up to 50 soldiers in the Black Sea. That claim was also not able to be verified.

Fresh attack comes ahead of Erdogan-Putin meet

The fresh assault comes just hours ahead of a meeting between Russian president Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at which the Turk is expected to push to revive the deal.

The meeting will take place on Monday in the Russian resort town of Sochi ahead of the G-20 Summit in India later in the week.

It is believed that Erdogan will seek to persuade Vladimir Putin to revive the UN-backed deal that would allow the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea.