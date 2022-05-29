Top 10 news: Israel alert ahead of 'flag march' by Palestinians, Indian singer shot dead and more

Tension simmered between Israeli police and Palestinians ahead of Israel's "flag march" on Sunday. The procession in Jerusalem celebrates Israel's capture of the Old City in the 1967 war as Palestinians threatened the parade could lead to violence. In other news, reports claim Russian forces carried out assault operations in Severodonetsk city.

Violence at Al Aqsa mosque; Jerusalem on alert ahead of Israeli flag march

Israeli authorities deployed thousands of troops as Israeli nationalists visited Al-Aqsa as reports claimed Palestinians threw stones at the Israeli police force.

Ukraine war: Russia targets key eastern town; civilians trapped

The development comes as Russian forces continue their push in eastern Ukraine over three months after President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" against Ukraine on February 24.

Chinese university mocked for telling students to take swimming test online

In China, students at some of the most prestigious universities are required to learn swimming before they graduate as it is considered a survival skill and improves physical fitness. The move was made to "ensure that the graduation process proceeds smoothly", the now-deleted read that was screen-grabbed and widely circulated over social media.

GT vs RR, IPL 2022 final live updates: Dayal removes Jaiswal on 22

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is all set to come to conclude with a blockbuster summit clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT). The Hardik Pandya-led GT will take on Sanju Samson's RR in the final of IPL 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 29).

Nepal Army launches search operation of missing flight with 22 onboard

Nepal Army on Sunday launched a search operation for a Tara Air plane carrying 22 passengers, including three crew members and four Indians, from Nepal's Pokhara to Jomsom in Mustang district adjoining Tibet that went missing earlier in the day.

Russia's ambassador in Britain says Moscow won't use 'tactical nuclear weapons' in Ukraine: Report

Andrei Kelin, the Russian ambassador in the United Kingdom told BBC that Moscow will not use "tactical nuclear" weapons during its invasion of Ukraine. On President Vladimir Putin's orders, the Russian armed forces started the invasion of Ukraine on February 24 this year.

Coal India to import for first time in years as power shortages loom

State-run Coal India, the world's largest coal miner, will import the fuel for use by utilities, a power ministry letter seen by Reuters showed on Saturday, as shortages raise concerns about renewed power outages.

Iran's foreign ministry says crews of seized Greek tankers not arrested

Saeed Khatibzadeh, the spokesman of the Iranian foreign ministry, the crews of two Greek oil tankers it has seized in the Gulf are not under arrest and are in "good health". According to him the ties between Iran and Greece have ties between the two countries as having "always been based on mutual respect."

3,000 employees in Britain taking part in world's biggest pilot for four-day workweek

3,000 employees from 60 British companies are going to participate in a six-month trial of a four-day working week. Aiming to help companies shorten their working hours without cutting salaries or sacrificing revenues, the pilot is being touted as the world's biggest so far.

Sidhu Moose Wala is no more, Punjabi rapper shot dead in Mansa

After Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants, Congress leaders on Sunday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the ongoing law and order situation in the state. Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa said Moose Wala`s murder has exposed the law and order situation in Punjab.