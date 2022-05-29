Violence erupts at Al Aqsa mosque; Jerusalem on high alert ahead of Israeli flag march

Tension simmered between Israeli police and Palestinians ahead of Israel's "flag march" on Sunday.

The procession in Jerusalem celebrates Israel's capture of the Old City in the 1967 war as Palestinians threatened the parade could lead to violence.

Jerusalem is on high alert ahead of the Israeli flag march on #JerusalemDay amid threats from Hamas. Ahead of it, violence has also erupted at the Al Aqsa mosque.@alysonle brings you a report by @JodieCohen613



Israeli authorities deployed thousands of troops as Israeli nationalists visited Al-Aqsa as reports claimed Palestinians threw stones at the Israeli police force.

There were also reports of clashes at Damascus Gate as Israelis took out a procession even as Palestinian flags flew in east Jerusalem.

Last year, violence had led Hamas to fire rockets from Gaza Strip leading to a war with Israel. Hamas again warned that marchers should not pass through the Al-Aqsa mosque even as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the march will move "along the regular route".

"Waving the Israeli flag in the capital of Israel is perfectly acceptable," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, adding,"I ask the participants to celebrate in a responsible and dignified manner."

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police had taken place at the Al-Aqsa compound last month.

(With inputs from Agencies)

