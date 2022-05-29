Russia's ambassador in Britain says Moscow won't use 'tactical nuclear weapons' in Ukraine: Report

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Andrei Kelin, the Russian ambassador in the United Kingdom told BBC that Moscow will not use "tactical nuclear" weapons during its invasion of Ukraine. On President Vladimir Putin's orders, the Russian armed forces started the invasion of Ukraine on February 24 this year. The invasion - the Russia-Ukraine war - has caused a tectonic shift in global politics. Several times, Russia has claimed that its aim to "demilitarise" the neighbouring country is going as per plan.

Nuclear warnings have been issued from the Russian side. In March, Dmitry Polyanskiy, who is a Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN, had warned NATO countries that they are dealing with nuclear power and should not threaten Moscow. Such comments have been made quite a few times.

Meanwhile, Kelin recently highlighted Russian military rules, that state such weapons are not used in conflicts like this one - the Ukraine war. He further stated that Russia has very strict provisions for their use. He said that such weapons are used mainly when the state's existence is threatened. He told BBC's Sunday Morning, "It has nothing to do with the current operation."

While explaining the "tactical nuclear weapons", the media report noted that such weapons can be used at relatively short distances, as "opposed to strategic nuclear weapons".

Meanwhile, Moscow has claimed Russian forces engaged in an all-out battle in eastern Ukraine have captured the strategic town of Lyman. They also added that they have surrounded a key industrial centre.

On the other hand, a Ukrainian official has denied that the city of Severodonetsk - the focus of weeks of fierce fighting - has been encircled, saying government troops had repelled Russian forces from its outskirts.

