Ukraine war: Russia targets key eastern town; civilians trapped

Amid fierce fighting in the Donbas area between Russian and Ukrainian forces, reports claim Russian forces carried out assault operations in Severodonetsk city.

The regional governor of the Lugansk region, Sergiy Gaida claimed that there is "street-by-street" fighting underway in Severodonetsk with the situation in Lysychans "significantly worse".

The development comes as Russian forces continue their push in eastern Ukraine over three months after President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" against Ukraine on February 24.

President Zelensky said the "Russian army is trying to squeeze at least some result for itself in Donbas and Kharkiv regions" even as Russia said it had annexed Krasny Liman town.

Liman town is located strategically on the road to Kramatorsk and Severodonetsk even as governor Gaiday claimed Severodonetsk hasn't been cut off and it is still possible to deliver humanitarian aid.

Reports claimed there was constant shelling taking place in Severodonetsk with at least 15,000 civilians still in the area with electricity and water in short supply.

On Saturday, during a phone call with German Chancellor Scholz and French President Macron, President Putin had said Russia was ready to allow Ukraine's wheat to be exported from the Black Sea ports even as he called for sanctions to be lifted to increase the supply of Russian fertilisers and agricultural products.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the US may be sending advanced rocket launchers to Kyiv with Zelensky making repeated calls for offensive weapons to take on the Russian forces.

(With inputs from Agencies)

