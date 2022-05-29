LIVE IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR updates: Hardik Pandya strikes for GT, removes Sanju Samson cheaply

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is all set to come to conclude with a blockbuster summit clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT). The Hardik Pandya-led GT will take on Sanju Samson's RR in the final of IPL 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 29). Both teams have been incredibly consistent throughout the tournament so far. While Gujarat Titans were the first to qualify for the playoffs and finished on top of the points table with 20 points from 14 games, Rajasthan Royals finished second with 18 points from as many matches. The Royals lost against GT in the 1st Qualifier before beating RCB to reach the final while GT have had a dream run in their debut campaign this season. Both teams will be looking to give their all in what promises to be a cracker of a final.

IPL 2022 final, GT vs RR Live score & updates:

8:50 PM IST: Skipper Hardik Pandya takes the ball for Gujarat Titans and strikes in his very first over. Wicket! Samson c Sai Kishore b Hardik Pandya 14(11). Another catch for Sai Kishore as Samson departs for 14 off 11 balls. Disappointing shot from the RR skipper who mistimed his pull. Just 1 run from Pandya's over. RR - 60/2 in 9 overs.

8:42 PM IST: Rashid Khan with the 8th over for Gujarat Titans. Buttler and Samson deal in singles against the spinner as they look to avoid taking risks against him. Rajasthan Royals have moved to 59. RR - 59/1 after 8 overs. Strategic time out.

8:37 PM IST: Rashid Khan comes into the attack and gives away 7 runs in the final over of the Powerplay against Buttler and Samson. Lockie Ferguson with the 7th over. Buttler slams back-to-back fours to get 10 runs off the over. RR - 54/1 after 7 overs.

8:31 PM IST: Lockie Ferguson bowls the fastest delivery of IPL 2022. The Gujarat Titans pacer has bowled a 157.3 kmph yorker to RR opener Jos Buttler. Ferguson surpasses Umran Malik to record the fastest delivery of the tournament so far.

8:29 PM IST: Lockie Ferguson with the 5th over for Gujarat Titans. Starts with a dot ball to Buttler. Gives away five runs in the over as RR move to 37 runs after 5 overs. It has been a cautious start so far and RR will hope to make the most of the last over of the Powerplay. RR - 37/1 after 5 overs

8:21 PM IST: Wicket! Yash Dayal has drawn the first blood for Gujarat Titans in the 4th over. RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been caught by Sai Kishore on the final ball of the 4th over. Jaiswal goes for 22 off 16 balls. 10 runs came off the 4th over. RR - 31/1 after 4 overs

8:18 IST: Jaiswal has taken on the GT attack. He is using the pace and bounce, on a lively wicket, and making full utilisation of the powerplays. Jos Buttler, on the other hand, hasn't joined the party yet.

8:05 IST: Md Shami starts the proceedings for Gujarat. He is right on the money and gives away only two runs of his first over. RR 2/0 (1)

7: 40 IST: Here are the playing XIs of both teams

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

7:30 IST: Toss update! Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has won the toss and has opted to bat first in the final. RR won their last game against RCB here while chasing.

7:20 PM IST: Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans have both been brilliant so far this season and are two of the most consistent teams in IPL 2022. While the Titans were the first to make it to the playoffs, RR finished second behind them in the points table.

AR Rahman wows fans at IPL 2022 closing ceremony

7:15 PM IST: The IPL 202 closing ceremony has just concluded with Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh and Indian music legend AR Rahman delivering a sensational performance on the stage. While Ranveer was at his usual best - energetic and electric, Rahman and his fellow singers left the fans in awe with their singing masterclass at the Narendra Modi Stadium.