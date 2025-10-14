/THIS nation become the 1st to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV, Hepatitis B, and Syphilis

In a historic milestone of global public health, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has certified the Maldives for eliminating mother-to-child transmission (EMTCT) of hepatitis B, while retaining its 2019 validation for eliminating HIV and syphilis transmission. With this achievement, the Maldives becomes the first nation worldwide to secure the 'triple elimination' status.

WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said, "Maldives has shown that with strong political will and sustained investment in maternal and child health, elimination of mother-to-child transmission of these deadly diseases, and the suffering they bring, is possible. This historic milestone provides hope and inspiration for countries everywhere working towards the same goal."

The WHO stated that Mother-to-child transmission is a major cause of lifelong infections that impact millions globally. Within the WHO South-East Asia Region, preliminary estimates for 2024 suggest that over 23,000 pregnant women were diagnosed with syphilis, and more than 8,000 infants were born with congenital syphilis. Additionally, around 25,000 HIV-positive pregnant women required treatment to prevent transmission to their newborns, while hepatitis B continues to affect over 42 million people in the region.

Officer-in-Charge, WHO South-East Asia Regional Office, Dr Catharina Boehme said, "Maldives’ achievement is a testament to its unwavering commitment towards universal health coverage, to provide quality and equitable care across its dispersed islands to all, including migrants. This landmark feat is an important step towards ‘Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures,’ for improving maternal and newborn health by ending preventable deaths and prioritising long-term well-being. I congratulate Maldives and look forward to the country pioneering progress in many other areas, while sustaining these gains.”

How Maldives achieve maternal and child health?

As per the WHO, the Maldives has built an integrated and comprehensive way to solve maternal and child health over the years. More than 95 per cent of pregnant women receive antenatal care, with nearly universal testing for HIV, hepatitis B and syphilis.

The country has also built a robust immunisation system, ensuring that over 95% of newborns consistently receive the hepatitis B birth dose on time, along with full vaccine coverage that shields them from lifelong infection. As a result of the effort, no babies were born with HIV or syphilis in 2022 and 2023.

Meanwhile, a national survey conducted in 2023 further confirmed zero prevalence of hepatitis B among young children in the first grade, exceeding global elimination targets. These accomplishments are supported by the country’s universal health coverage, which provides free antenatal care, vaccinations, and diagnostic services to all residents, including migrants. The progress is reinforced by strong health policies and a substantial investment of over 10 per cent of the national GDP in the health sector, WHO said.

"This historic validation is a moment of immense pride for the Maldives and a reflection of our nation's steadfast commitment to protecting mothers, children and future generations," said Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, the island nation's health minister.