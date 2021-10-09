The only number that can be divided by all the numbers from 1 to 10

At times, mathematics can be tricky. It is known that in mathematics, no number can be divided by all the numbers from 1 to 10. However, this one number is very strange and has left all the mathematicians in the world perplexed.

Discovered by the great sage Srinivasa Ramanujan, let's observe the number 2520. Ramanujan outnumbered mathematics, contributed immensely to the number theory, infinity series, continued fractions, and much more.

The number 2520 seems to be one of many numbers, but in reality, it is not.

It is a number that has surprised many mathematicians across the globe.

This number can be divided by any number from 1 to 10, both even and odd. The rest is zero.

Let's have a look at the table.

2520 ÷ 1 = 2520

2520 ÷ 2 = 1260

2520 ÷ 3 = 840

2520 ÷ 4 = 630

2520 ÷ 5 = 504

2520 ÷ 6 = 420

2520 ÷ 7 = 360

2520 ÷ 8 = 315

2520 ÷ 9 = 280

2520 ÷ 10 = 252

The magic behind this one particular number can be explained by multiplication. Keeping in mind the Indian Hindu year, the riddle of this number is solved and explained below.

There are 7 days in a week, 30 days in a month and 12 months in a year, ie, 7 × 30 × 12 = 2520. This perfectly reflects the dominance of time.