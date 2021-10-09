The only number that can be divided by all the numbers from 1 to 10 Photograph:( Reuters )
Ramanujan outnumbered mathematics, contributed immensely to the number theory, infinity series, continued fractions, and much more
At times, mathematics can be tricky. It is known that in mathematics, no number can be divided by all the numbers from 1 to 10. However, this one number is very strange and has left all the mathematicians in the world perplexed.
Discovered by the great sage Srinivasa Ramanujan, let's observe the number 2520. Ramanujan outnumbered mathematics, contributed immensely to the number theory, infinity series, continued fractions, and much more.
The number 2520 seems to be one of many numbers, but in reality, it is not.
It is a number that has surprised many mathematicians across the globe.
This number can be divided by any number from 1 to 10, both even and odd. The rest is zero.
Let's have a look at the table.
2520 ÷ 1 = 2520
2520 ÷ 2 = 1260
2520 ÷ 3 = 840
2520 ÷ 4 = 630
2520 ÷ 5 = 504
2520 ÷ 6 = 420
2520 ÷ 7 = 360
2520 ÷ 8 = 315
2520 ÷ 9 = 280
2520 ÷ 10 = 252
The magic behind this one particular number can be explained by multiplication. Keeping in mind the Indian Hindu year, the riddle of this number is solved and explained below.
There are 7 days in a week, 30 days in a month and 12 months in a year, ie, 7 × 30 × 12 = 2520. This perfectly reflects the dominance of time.