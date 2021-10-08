'Here for the articles': Pornhub goes up as Facebook servers were down

With WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down at the start of this week, people were left with a lot of free time on their hands.

A lot of us were left wondering what to do. While many flooded Twitter, quite a few people resorted to another popular website.

Also read | Mark Zuckerberg loses $7 billion in hours as Facebook plunges

Popular X-rated website, Pornhub has revealed that their traffic surged by as much as 10.5 per cent, which equates to about half a million extra users per hour during the hours that the Facebook servers were down.

Since the website came out with this information, Twitter has seen quite a few hilarious tweets. Since most of them are NSFW, we can't add them here. But, we do have some hilarious and SFW for you:

How does it compare to any other Monday? Those % changes seem to be hour to hour, how does 1200 oct 4th compare to 1200 Sep 27th?@Pornhub inquiring minds want to know. — Jake (@JakesMath) October 8, 2021 ×

They were just accessing Pornhub for the articles. — jimmywahaa (@jimmywahaa) October 8, 2021 ×

Also read | Why did Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp shut down?

But is Pornhub down? Asking for a friend obviously.#outage — Simon Rees (@simonreeswales) October 4, 2021 ×

the world only survived the FB/Insta/WhatsApp outage yesterday because



twitter and pornhub we're still up :-) — SaaS Trash 🔥 (@saastrash) October 5, 2021 ×

If pornhub and onlyfans had an outage this would be many users pic.twitter.com/pC6MwfUcEj — MAD (@Mark_anthonyd) October 4, 2021 ×

Dear @Pornhub I hope you learned from FB mistake and that you will never, never, never experience such an outage.

Sincirelly thankful for your work — Bigger Better Wolf 🌈 (@MojoTheGray) October 5, 2021 ×

>internet died



The world: arright time to crank one https://t.co/uAuqeLirGX — CBM (@Cubanoman) October 7, 2021 ×

Hundreds of millions of people were unable to access Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for more than six hours on Monday, underscoring the world's reliance on platforms owned by the Silicon Valley giant.

Facebook said that the major outage of its main social media app along with WhatsApp and Instagram was caused due to configuration changes it made to routers that coordinate network traffic between its data centers.

This prevented the company`s 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services.