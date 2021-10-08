'Here for the articles': Pornhub goes up as Facebook servers were down

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Oct 08, 2021, 05:05 PM(IST)

Pornhub sees 10% hike in users during Facebook outage Photograph:( WION Web Team )

Pornhub saw an increase of about half a million extra users per hour during the hours that the Facebook servers were down

With WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down at the start of this week, people were left with a lot of free time on their hands.  

A lot of us were left wondering what to do. While many flooded Twitter, quite a few people resorted to another popular website.

Popular X-rated website, Pornhub has revealed that their traffic surged by as much as 10.5 per cent, which equates to about half a million extra users per hour during the hours that the Facebook servers were down.

Since the website came out with this information, Twitter has seen quite a few hilarious tweets. Since most of them are NSFW, we can't add them here. But, we do have some hilarious and SFW for you:

Hundreds of millions of people were unable to access Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for more than six hours on Monday, underscoring the world's reliance on platforms owned by the Silicon Valley giant. 

Facebook said that the major outage of its main social media app along with WhatsApp and Instagram was caused due to configuration changes it made to routers that coordinate network traffic between its data centers.

This prevented the company`s 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services.

