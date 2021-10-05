Mark Zuckerberg loses $7 billion in hours as Facebook plunges

After a whistleblower came out and outages brought Facebook Inc.'s key programmes down, Mark Zuckerberg's personal worth dropped by over $7 billion in a matter of hours, pushing him down a rung on the list of the world's richest individuals.

The stock of the social media behemoth fell over 5% on Monday, bringing its total loss to nearly 15% since mid-September.

The stock market decline on Monday reduced Zuckerberg's net worth to $120.9 billion, putting him behind Bill Gates on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index at No. 5.



According to the index, he has lost over $19 billion in value since September 13, when he was worth nearly $140 billion.

The Wall Street Journal began publishing a series of stories on September 13 based on a cache of internal documents.

Revealing that Facebook was aware of a wide range of problems with its products — including Instagram's negative impact on teenage girls' mental health and misinformation about the January 6 Capitol riots — while downplaying the issues in public.

The reports drew the attention of government authorities, and the whistleblower came forward on Monday.



From a revenue standpoint, the downtime will be costly for Facebook.

Advertising revenues are thought to bring in approximately US$330 million every day for the firm, and the blackout has rendered this aspect of the business entirely inoperable.

