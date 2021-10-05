Facebook outage: Mark Zuckerberg apologises, users have fun commenting

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday apologised for the six-hour outage of social media apps Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

In a post on Facebook, Zuckerberg said the social media platforms were coming back to normal. "Sorry for the disruption today -- I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about," he wrote.

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram went dark around 1600 GMT on Monday (October 4). Website monitoring group Downdetector said that it was largest such failure it had ever seen.

Some users began to regain access around 0045 GMT.

Though Zuckerberg's post was met with general sigh of relief. There were many who were not happy about how things went down. And Zuckerberg's post was flooded with comments that were angry as well as humourous.

"I was wondering why I could not use WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram yesterday afternoon. I even went to the extent of taking my phone for repair whereby the ICT guy charged me 500 dollar for repair just to have learn later that all social media’s platforms were shut down the whole world yesterday afternoon for almost five hours.... " wrote a user in comment

"I feel sad for those who didn't receive birthday wishes today due to server issue!" wrote another user

Some of them even thanked Mark Zuckerberg as they said they could sleep peacefully with Facebook not working.

"Last Night I slept peacefully because Facebook was off. Thanks Mark Zuckerberg," wrote GK Tahmid

Some users poured creativity into memes that described the situation aptly.

Some users had a warning for Mark

A world without Facebook is a world without modern civilisation

Several Facebook employees who declined to be named said that they believed that the outage was caused by an internal routing mistake to an internet domain that was compounded by the failures of internal communication tools and other resources that depend on that same domain in order to work.