Thailand set to test 10,000 after biggest outbreak in seafood market

Thailand has decided to test more than 10,000 people for the novel coronavirus after one an outbreak was linked to the biggest seafood market in the country.

Over 700 new cases were recorded from the Mahachai market and port in Thailand. these were reported after a 67-year-old woman who seels prawn in the market tested positive for the deadly virus.

In addition to mass testing, authorities have also ordered workers from Myanmar to not leave heir residences till further notice.

"We are locking and banning them from moving," the health ministry's permanent secretary, Kietphgum Wongit said.

This testing will start on an immediate basis and will be free of cost for all migrant workers. Authorities are hoping to finish the testing till Wednesday.

"The (Department of Disease Control) will do active tracing in several communities of about 10,300 people," said Taweesin Visanuyothin, a spokesman for Thailand's Covid-19 taskforce.

Thailand, a country which shares borders and workforce with Myanmar and three other countries, has been able to save itself from a massive outbreak, until now. From March till now, Thailand had only recorded 4,000 cases nearly 60 deaths from the novel coronavirus.

However, Myanmar has been reporting nearly 1,000 COVID-19 cases on a daily basis. This outbreak, too, is being assumed to have come from workers who migrated from Myanmar.

This has also led to a rise in anti-Myanmar sentiment on social media, stemming from Thailand. Migrant workers hailing from Myanmar have expressed concern over this rise in anti-Myanmar sentiment and have admitted feeling "uneasy" by the hostility.