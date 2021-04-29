Switzerland to hold referendum on legal status of same-sex marriages

After a grim year of coronavirus pandemic, Switzerland is hoping to bring in some colourful news. The country will be holding a referendum on whether or not same-sex marriage should be made legal.

In December 2020, the Swiss parliament had passed a bill recognising same-sex marriage after years of protest against the discriminatory rules.

Now, the critics have gathered 61,027 signatures in favour of taking this to a national vote, Switzerland’s federal chancellery said on Tuesday.

The court will be setting a date for this but the vote will not be held before September. For the vote, the citizens will be sent envelopes with ballot papers and voter information. They will be asked to cast their vote on a range of questions.

This push has come as a cross-party initiative with the slogan “Yes to marriage and family, no to marriage for everyone”. As of now, some people in the country put down same-sex marriage as ‘fake’ and believe marriage between a man and a woman is the only ‘natural’ way.