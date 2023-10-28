Suspect in Maine mass shootings Robert Card, found dead: US media reports
Story highlights
A report by CNN citing multiple sources said Card was found in the woods near Lisbon, which is about eight miles away from the city where the shootings took place.
Robert Card, the suspect in mass shootings in the US state of Maine who allegedly killed 18 people after going on a rampage in the city of Lewiston has been found dead, according to American media reports. This comes after a days-long massive manhunt by law enforcement in the United States.
This is a developing story...More to follow.
