Who is Robert Card? The 'person of interest' in Maine mass shootings

The Lewiston Police Department, on Facebook, has identified the "person of interest" in the mass shootings at a bar and bowling alley as Robert Card. The bowling alley is about 6.5km north of the bar, and the distribution centre is about 2.5 km south of the bar.

The twin shootings in Maine's Lewiston killed at least 22 people and injured several on Wednesday (Oct 25).

Police have said that the 40-year-old should be "considered armed and dangerous" as they continue the manhunt, with the FBI saying they are ready to assist if needed.

Local officials have shared three photographs of the suspect, who is pointing what appears to be a semi-automatic rifle.

Mike Sauschuck, the department's commissioner, said during a briefing that hundreds of officers were working to locate the person.

"We have literally hundreds of police officers working around the state of Maine to investigate this case, to locate Mr. Card, who, again, is a person of interest, and a person of interest only. And will continue to gather information so that we can bring the suspect to justice and ultimately seek prosecution down the road," he said during the brief.

A picture of a white SUV was also posted, which was later located in Lisbon - about eight miles southeast of the city of Lewiston, said Sauschuck. From the Lewiston Maine Police Department:



"Law Enforcement is attempting to locate Robert Card 4/4/1983, as a person of interest regarding the mass shooting at Schemengees Bar and Sparetime Recreation this evening.



CARD should be considered armed and dangerous.

Watch this report: × Who is Robert Card?

Law enforcement officials in Maine say Card is a certified firearms instructor and a member of the US Army Reserve. Card had recently made threats to carry out a shooting at a National Guard facility in Saco, Maine, and also reported mental health issues, including hearing voices, the officials said.

He is twice divorced and a father of three children. He has a history of arrests for domestic violence and other crimes. One of his ex-wives obtained a restraining order against him.

Some reports suggest that he may have voted for Barack Obama in the past, though he identifies as an independent politically.