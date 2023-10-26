Maine mass shootings at a bar & bowling alley leave at least 22 dead, dozens injured; suspect at large

At least 22 people were killed after multiple shootings in the United States city of Lewiston, in the state of Maine, on Wednesday night (Oct 25). As many as 50 to 60 people were reportedly injured in the incidents, but the exact number wasn't immediately clear.

The suspected shooter was later identified by the Lewiston Police Department as Robert Card.

What we know so far

According to the Lewiston Police Department, the shootings took place at a restaurant and bowling alley.

"Please stay off the roads to allow emergency responders access to the hospitals," said the police, in a statement on Facebook.

The alert for the shooting in Lewiston was made shortly after 8:00 pm (local time), according to media reports, after the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office reported that law enforcement personnel were investigating “two active shooter events.”



The local sheriff's office also released a photo of the suspected shooter on Facebook carrying what appeared to be a semi-automatic style weapon inside a bowling alley.

"We are encouraging all businesses to lock down and or close while we investigate. The suspect is still at large," said the local police.

Around the same time, a local hospital, Central Maine Medical Center, said that they were reacting to a "mass casualty, mass shooter event."

Who is Robert Card?

"CARD should be considered armed and dangerous. Please contact law enforcement if you are aware of his whereabouts," said the local police department in a statement talking about the person of interest.

The 40-year-old is said to be a trained firearms instructor believed to be in the Army Reserve and was stationed out of Saco, Maine, reported The Associated Press citing a police intelligence bulletin.

He was reportedly "hearing voices" and threatened to shoot up the National Guard Base where he was stationed. The document also said that Card had been admitted to a mental health facility for two weeks in the summer of 2023.

Biden briefed about the incidents: White House

The White House said that President Joe Biden has been briefed on what’s known so far about the mass shootings in Maine.

Meanwhile, Governor of the US, Janet Mills said she was "aware of and have been briefed on the active shooter situation in Lewiston."



"I am heartbroken for our city and our people. Lewiston is known for our strength and grit and we will need both in the days to come," said Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline in a statement.