White House to pass executive order on AI next week: Report

The US government is expected to pass an executive order on artificial intelligence (AI) in the coming days, reported the Washington Post. This is being called the Biden administration's most prominent step till now to regulate the technology that has taken the world by storm. It has been reported that the order will be released just two days before an international summit in the UK which is focussed on potential risks of AI. Leaders of governments, civil society groups and even top Silicon Valley executives are expected to be present for the summit.

WaPo reported citing three unnamed people who are involved in the discussions that the sweeping order may require advanced AI models to undergo an assessment before their use by federal workers.

The report said that on Tuesday night, the White House sent invitations for the “Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence” event that is set to take place next week. The event will reportedly be hosted by the president.

The AI is under scanner in different parts of the world. The European Union and other governments are finding ways to block uses of artificial intelligence that pose the biggest risks. The executive order from the US would be another step in the direction as policymakers ponder how to tackle the risks associated with AI.

It is expected that EU officials will reach a deal by year's end. The widely anticipated EU AI Act would most likely be a wide-ranging package aimed at protecting customers from risks surrounding AI.

Artificial Intelligence captivated popular perception with the launch of ChatGPT last year. The generative AI tool started a new race between the tech giants besides making everyday users awestruck and even apprehensive due to its ability to generate text, poetry, essays, codes and more.

There have been concerns about AI replacing humans in jobs and the need for regulation has taken root in policymaking circles.

The White House spoke about plans for the executive order in July. Biden further gave a hint of it in September.