South African Prez, buffaloes & millions stashed into cushions, why Cyril Ramaphosa faces impeachment threat?

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is posed with trouble as he will possiby faces formal impeachement against him over the 'Farmgate scandal.' It all started on 1 June 2022, when Arthur Fraser, a former head of the State Security Agency and close ally of former president Jacob Zuma, filed a criminal complaint against Cyril Ramaphosa. According to Fraser's complaint, Cyril Ramaphosa stashed a sum of $ 4 million inside a couch at his home at the Phala Phala game farm in Waterberg, Limpopo. The report stated that the president deliberately did not report the crime and was trying to hide the existence of this huge sum of undeclared foreign currency. However, the president while rubbishing the complaint said that the money was from selling buffaloes.

What does the complaint say?

A leaked report from an independent panel reveals that President Cyril Ramaphosa has abused his position. It also states that Ramaphosa may have breached the anti-corruption law. In addition to the cover-up of $4 million, the president is also accused of kidnapping and bribing the burglars to remain silent. Fraser has also alleged that the money which the president claims to have earned by selling buffaloes could have been money-laundering and corruption proceeds. According to African media outlet, holding this amount of money in dollars could violate foreign exchange control laws.

Impeachment ahead for Cyril Ramaphosa?

The findings drawn by the panels are passed on to the Parliament. Now , the parliament will examine the findings and decide it must launch impeachment proceedings the coming week. Moreover, a conference is also awaiting Ramaphosa which will see if he can run for a second term with his party, the African National Congress (ANC) in 2024. It is also expected that the ANC could raise the issue in a meeting with its executive on Thursday.

What did Ramaphosa say to the panel report?

Ramaphosa firstly confirmed that a robbery had taken place at his place however, in the same breath, said that the stolen money was less than that alleged. He also refuted the complaint which says that he attempted to cover up the robbery. He said that some $580,000 which had been paid in cash for buffalo was stolen from under sofa cushions from his farmhouse. "I did not 'hunt' for the perpetrators of the theft, as alleged, nor did I give any instructions for this to take place," his written submission to the panel report said, as per AFP news agency.

As per the panel there are many questions that are left unanswered by President Cyril Ramaphosa. They termed the matter a "very serious" one. The panel suggested that very less information was available about the man who allegedly paid the money for buffalo. It added that the man to whom the buffaloes were sold has still not collected the animals, two and a half years later. It also raised suspicions over the money kept hidden in a sofa rather than in a safe.

"We think that the president has a case to answer on the origin of the foreign currency that was stolen, as well as the underlying transaction for it," the panel report said adding, "The president abused his position as head of state to have the matter investigated and seeking the assistance of the Namibian president to apprehend a suspect."

