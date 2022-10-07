Several students of a Madrid university who yelled vulgar threats at girls expelled

A Spanish university dormitory has expelled several male students who were caught on video yelling vulgar threats at a female residence. The video had gone viral on social media, sparking widespread national outrage. The footage shows one person first shouting from a window of Madrid's Elias Ahuja residence at the nearby Santa Monica all-girls dorm.

"W****s, come out of your holes like rabbits, you are f*****g nymphomaniacs," he says. The person also threatens to make the women submit at a "capea" - an outdoor party and amateur bullfight usually involving heavy alcohol consumption.

Dozens of the person's fellow residents then turn lights on, open the shutters and shout in a highly intimidating scene.

The university has opened an investigation into the matter and would work with other colleges to discipline those involved.

"We radically condemn these statements, they are unacceptable and inexplicable," the director of the residence, Manuel Garcia Artiga, told local radio station Cadena SER of the incident that occurred on Sunday evening.

"We cannot tolerate such behaviour that generates hatred and attacks women," tweeted Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. "It is especially painful to see that the protagonists are young people ... Enough of machismo!"

Elias Ahuja is one of several private residences attached to the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM), Spain's biggest state university. Residents pay nearly 1,200 euros ($1,187) a month for room and board.

A spokesperson for the residence told state news agency Efe that several perpetrators had been identified and expelled.

