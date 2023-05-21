Scottish old couple demands compensation after lightning strikes flight

An elderly couple, hailing from Edinburgh couple, have demanded compensation from EasyJet after their flight was cancelled because of being struck by lightning, reported Metro.



The couple had booked flight tickets and were about to fly back from Krakow to Edinburgh on April 14 to attend the birthday of their granddaughter. However, the couple's flight was cancelled after their plane was hit by lightning amid a storm and needed repair work.



The airline staff told the stranded couple that the next available flight will be on Monday, April 17. James Digance, aged 75 and his 74-year-old wife Margaret Digance were then given a room to stay in a hotel opposite the airport by EasyJet.



The couple were helped by a kind Polish man in booking new flight tickets. However, the new flight tickets cost them a whopping £1,318 ($1640) and they had to travel via Frankfurt, Germany to reach Edinburgh on the afternoon of April 15.

ALSO READ | Switzerland: Tourist plane crash near French border leaves several dead

Speaking to EdinburghLive, Digance said, ''The battery on my phone had almost run out and we are both in our mid-70s and struggle with technology but thankfully a lovely Polish woman Edy who was flying to Edinburgh helped us. EasyJet put us and a number of other passengers up for the night at the Garden Hilton but this was not without difficulty as the staff at the hotel had to contact easyJet for the vouchers. We had to get back for our granddaughter's birthday party on the 16th so Edy booked us flights from Krakow to Frankfurt and then to Edinburgh from her tablet.'' EasyJet issues apology However, EasyJet issued an apology for the inconvenience caused and stated that the arrangements were made by them for the couple's return the next day however the couple had already made alternative plans.



Digance stated that he was ''fully expecting compensation'' from EasyJet the next morning after their flight was cancelled however the company declined their request due to the 'exceptional circumstances' of the lightning strike. The complainant is now demanding EasyJet to cover the cost of the flight which the couple rearranged.

WATCH | Two Go First flight passengers left stranded at Surat airport after 5-hour flight delay

''We're sorry to hear that Mr and Ms Digance's flight home was cancelled due to their aircraft being struck by lightning earlier that day. In situations like these, it's our priority to get our customers booked onto an alternative flight as soon as possible and source hotel accommodation if needed. In this instance, we contacted our customers to let them know that we were sourcing them an alternative flight home, and also to provide details of their overnight accommodation,” stated an EasyJet holidays spokesperson.



“We remained in regular contact that evening, letting them know we'd sourced them a flight to Belfast, and at 5 am the following morning we confirmed that the customers were booked onto flights back to Edinburgh via Belfast that day. However, we understand Mr and Ms Digance chose to book themselves an alternative flight home instead. Whilst circumstances like these are out of our control, we'd like to apologise for the inconvenience Mr and Ms Digance experienced,” he added.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.