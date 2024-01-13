Russia unleashes 40 missiles in overnight assault; Ukraine's military production complex hit

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Ukraine faced a substantial missile attack from Russia in the early hours of Saturday (Jan 13). The efficiency of Ukraine's air defences proved lower than usual, with only eight out of 37 missiles and three drones successfully intercepted, according to a statement from Ukraine's air force on social media.

Russia declared on Saturday that it successfully eliminated all designated targets in a barrage of strikes aimed at facilities engaged in the manufacturing of ammunition and drones within Ukraine.

"This morning the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a group strike... against facilities of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex" producing shells and unmanned aerial vehicles, the Russia defence ministry said in a daily briefing, adding "all designated facilities were hit."

The statement indicated that the focus was on locations involved in the manufacturing of shells, gunpowder, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

"All designated facilities were hit," it added.

Earlier, Ukraine reported 40 drones and missiles launched from Russia, successfully intercepting eight missiles and disabling "more than 20 devices" using electronic warfare.

Despite no reported fatalities, a civilian was injured in the northeastern Sumy region. In response to the heightened threat, Ukraine's neighbour Poland temporarily activated air defence systems before returning to normal operations, as confirmed by its air force.

