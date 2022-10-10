Russia summons wheelchair-bound man to fight in the Ukrainian war

Would you ever picture a soldier in a wheelchair when you think of the Army or a war? Russia's compulsory partial military mobilisation almost made that a reality.

As the Ukraine war continues for the seventh month, Russian President Vladimir Putin a few weeks back ordered the compulsory mobilisation of Russian citizens for the first time since World War II.

Putin in his televised address announcing this had said that "only citizens who are currently in the reserve and, above all, those who served in the armed forces, have certain military specialities and relevant experience will be subject to conscription".

However, multiple bizarre conscription orders have now come to light.

In one case, a wheelchair-bound paraplegic Russian man received his orders to join the army in its invasion of Ukraine. Oleg Vasiliev, a man who can barely move his body due to spinal muscular atrophy has been ordered to report to his local draft office.

Another man, Dmitry Ignatov who lost a leg when an S-300 rocket launcher fell on him while he was serving in Severodvinsk during his time in the army also received a summons. Dmitry is a celebrity in hi sown right, a TV presenter and para-athlete, he raises awareness about the disabled in Russia.

PDM News reports that Dmitry has been released from his summons.

"I went to the military enlistment office in the morning, they checked my documents and released me. No one is calling me, just checking documents and that’s it," he said.

This comes as hundreds attempt to flee Russia, trying to escape joining the war, with many spending thousands of dollars on private flight seats out of Russia.

As per Mirror UK, Russian conscripts have started protesting "over being treated like 'cattle'", with many soldiers moaning about no training being provided to them even as they travel to the frontlines.

