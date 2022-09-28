In Pics: Satellite images show 10-mile-long traffic jam at Russian borders amid mobilisation

Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 12:48 AM(IST)

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the partial mobilisation of the army’s 300,000 reservists to fight in the country’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine. 

This announcement sparked protests in Moscow and reportedly more than 194,000 Russian nationals have fled to neighbouring countries like Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Finland and Georgia. Most of the Russian citizens are fleeing to Georgia and Kazakhstan which as parts of the former Soviet Union do not require a visa for entering the country. 

However, following the announcement last week people are still at the borders trying to get to neighbouring countries. Today, the US-based space technology company, Maxar Technology, on Twitter indicated that the traffic jam along the Russia-Georgia border was 16 km (10 miles) in length, along with satellite images. 

Russia-Georgia Border

Traffic jam along the Russia-Georgia Border on September 27 (Photo: @Maxar)

(Photograph:Twitter)

Upper Lars Checkpoint

The traffic jam was seen approaching the Upper Lars Checkpoint at the Russia-Georgia border, on September 27 (Photo: @Maxar)

(Photograph:Twitter)

Lars Border Crossing

Satellite images taken on September 27 at the Russian-Georgia border, a week after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the "partial mobilisation" of reservists (Photo: @Maxar)

(Photograph:Twitter)

More than 53,000 people

According to officials in Georgia, more than 53,000 Russians have crossed the border since the announcement. (Photo: @Maxar)

(Photograph:Twitter)

Queuing Cars and Trucks

According to Georgia's interior minister, Vakhtang Gomelauri, each day at least 10,000 Russians have entered the country since the announcement from the Verkhny Lars border crossing.

A satellite image taken on September 25 shows cars snaking their way through hours of traffic to get to Georgia. (Photo: @Maxar)

(Photograph:Twitter)

North Ossetia-Verkhny Lars

The traffic jam has been approaching from Russia's North Ossetia region toward the Verkhny Lars border crossing. Until recent relaxation in border regulations, Russian border authorities were not letting people cross into Georgia on foot, reported Al Jazeera. (Photo: @Maxar)

(Photograph:Twitter)

Russia-Mongolia Border

Satellite image taken on September 23, two days after Putin's announcement shows a traffic jam at the Khyagt border post at Russia's border with Mongolia as thousands of Russian nationals flee the country. (Photo: Maxar Technologies) 

(Photograph:Reuters)

