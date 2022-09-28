In Pics: Satellite images show 10-mile-long traffic jam at Russian borders amid mobilisation

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the partial mobilisation of the army’s 300,000 reservists to fight in the country’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

This announcement sparked protests in Moscow and reportedly more than 194,000 Russian nationals have fled to neighbouring countries like Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Finland and Georgia. Most of the Russian citizens are fleeing to Georgia and Kazakhstan which as parts of the former Soviet Union do not require a visa for entering the country.

However, following the announcement last week people are still at the borders trying to get to neighbouring countries. Today, the US-based space technology company, Maxar Technology, on Twitter indicated that the traffic jam along the Russia-Georgia border was 16 km (10 miles) in length, along with satellite images.