Russia says nuke capable 'Satan 2' Sarmat missile system enters combat duty

Russia said on Friday (September 1) that the nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile system has entered combat duty, RIA reported quoting General Director Yuri Borisov, who is the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos.

The RIA report mentioned that during the "Share Your Knowledge" marathon, Borisov said that "the Sarmat strategic complex has been put on combat duty".

The Sarmat superheavy intercontinental ballistic missile is designed to elude anti-missile defence systems with a short initial boost phase, giving enemy surveillance systems a very small window to track.

Weighing more than 200 tonnes and able to transport multiple warheads, Russian President Vladimir Putin once said that the missile could hit "any target on Earth".

It's been under development since 2009 and various tests have been done since 2016. It has been understood that it is intended to replace the R-36M ICBM (SS-18 'Satan') in Russia's arsenal.

Also read: Moscow holds local elections in occupied parts of Ukraine

Putin announced test launch of Sarmat in 2022

Last year in April, Putin announced the test launch of the Sarmat missile system. As quoted by news agencies at the time of launch, Putin hailed the army, saying: "I congratulate you on the successful launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile."

"This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure the security of Russia from external threats and make those who, in the heat of aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country, think twice," he had added.

Watch: Britain's new Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho starts her cabinet job

West calls it 'Satan 2'

Western analysts have dubbed the Sarmat missile system 'Satan 2'. It is among Russia's next-generation missiles that Putin has called "invincible," and which also include the Kinzhal and Avangard hypersonic missiles.

It weighs more than 200 tonnes. Russia has claimed that Sarmat can reach an unmatched 16,000mph and can deploy 10 or more warheads on each missile.

With Sarmat, Russia has the option of firing it over either of the Earth's poles. It is deemed a major challenge to the ground and satellite-based radar and tracking systems.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE